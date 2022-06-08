Police appeal for drivers to contact them urgently after motorcyclist was killed near Lutterworth

Police are today appealing for the drivers of two cars to contact them urgently after a motorcyclist was killed near Lutterworth yesterday (Tuesday).

The appeal is being issued this afternoon by Leicestershire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit after the fatal crash occurred just before 9am on a country road in Peatling Parva.

Police say that the drivers and any passengers in the two vehicles could be “key witnesses” as they try to establish exactly what happened.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was tragically declared dead at the scene after his black Royal Enfield motorcycle collided with a red Volvo XC40.

Detectives investigating the accident are now striving to identify the drivers of a metallic red Mercedes A-Class hatchback and a dark-coloured Volkswagen Tiguan.

The two vehicles were both travelling along Peatling Road and Ashby Road towards Peatling Parva just moments before the collision occurred.

Det Sgt Jon Putnam, of the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our investigation is continuing and, from what we know so far, I believe the occupants of both these cars may have seen what happened.

“But they have not yet spoken to police.

“I’m appealing for those people to get in touch as I believe they are key witnesses who could assist us with further enquiries,” said Det Sgt Putnam.

“If you were in one of those vehicles, then please contact us.”

You can pass on information by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/rti/rti-beta-2.1/report-a-road-traffic-incident/ and quoting reference 22*324244.