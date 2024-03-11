Police appeal for help in finding missing Rugby woman
Have you seen Claire Addison?
Claire, 47, has been missing from her home since 8am this morning (Monday, March 11).
She is described as a white woman with blonde hair. She was wearing a light blue scarf with silver specks, a burgundy winter coat, black trousers, and black shoes.
Claire also wears glasses.
If you see Claire or know where she is, contact the police as soon as possible.