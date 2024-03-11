Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for help in finding missing Rugby woman Claire Addison.

Claire, 47, has been missing from her home since 8am this morning (Monday, March 11).

She is described as a white woman with blonde hair. She was wearing a light blue scarf with silver specks, a burgundy winter coat, black trousers, and black shoes.

Claire also wears glasses.