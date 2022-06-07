Police appeal for help to find missing 74-year-old man from Leamington

Baldev Singh

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 74-year-old man from Leamington.

Baldev Singh was reported missing this morning (Tuesday June 7).

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: “Mr Singh is Asian and 5ft 9in tall; he has grey hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue parka jacket, blue joggers and black shoes and a carrying a small black and blue bag.

“He may have travelled to Birmingham and West Bromwich.

“Officers are appealing for anyone who has information on his whereabouts to contact police.