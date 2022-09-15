Police appeal for help to find missing man from Kenilworth

Stewart Worthington

Police are appealing for information to help locate a man who has been reported missing from Kenilworth.

Stewart Worthington, aged 60, was last seen in the Bermuda Park area of Nuneaton just before 9am on Tuesday morning (September 13).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stewart is described as white, of slim build, around 5’10” tall, with short grey hair and blue eyes. He is thought to be wearing a two tone coloured jumper with a visible white shirt underneath, and a jacket over the top.

Stewart Worthington

It is believed he may be travelling in a silver Skoda Octavia with a vehicle registration ending SXK and has links to Kenilworth and Nuneaton.