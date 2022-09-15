Police appeal for help to find missing man from Kenilworth
Officers are growing concerned for his welfare and would urge anyone who may have seen him to please get in touch
Police are appealing for information to help locate a man who has been reported missing from Kenilworth.
Stewart Worthington, aged 60, was last seen in the Bermuda Park area of Nuneaton just before 9am on Tuesday morning (September 13).
Stewart is described as white, of slim build, around 5’10” tall, with short grey hair and blue eyes. He is thought to be wearing a two tone coloured jumper with a visible white shirt underneath, and a jacket over the top.
It is believed he may be travelling in a silver Skoda Octavia with a vehicle registration ending SXK and has links to Kenilworth and Nuneaton.
Officers are growing concerned for Stewart's welfare and would urge anyone who may have seen him to please get in touch by calling 101 quoting incident number 89 of 13 September.