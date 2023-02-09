Register
Police appeal for help to find missing man from Warwick

Leon King, 30, was last seen this morning (Thursday)

By The Newsroom
2 hours ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 11:39am

Police are appealing for help to find a missing man from Warwick.

Leon King, 30, was last seen this morning (Thursday).

He was last seen wearing a long black coat and ripped jeans.

Police are making an appeal to find Leon King, 30, who has gone missing from Warwick. He was last seen this morning.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Leon should of to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 83 of 9 February 2023. Any sightings should be reported on 999.

