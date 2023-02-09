Police appeal for help to find missing man from Warwick
Leon King, 30, was last seen this morning (Thursday)
2 hours ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 11:39am
Police are appealing for help to find a missing man from Warwick.
Leon King, 30, was last seen this morning (Thursday).
He was last seen wearing a long black coat and ripped jeans.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Leon should of to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 83 of 9 February 2023. Any sightings should be reported on 999.