Police appeal for help to find missing teenager with connections to Leamington

Police are appealing for help to find missing Daciana Liddamore who has connections to Leamington.

The 18-year-old was reported missing on Friday (November 12) and is believed to have been in Birmingham on Saturday but she has not been seen or heard from since.

Daciana is described as white, around 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with purple hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

She has connections to Leamington, Coventry and Birmingham.

Police and her family are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who sees Daciana or knows where she might be to get in touch.