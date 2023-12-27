Police appeal for help to find missing teenager with links to Leamington
Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager with links to Leamington.
17-year-old Afrim was reported missing from his home in Nuneaton on Friday December 22 and has not been seen or heard from since.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are asking for the public’s help to locate him.
Afrim is described as white, of slim build, with short dark brown hair, brown eyes and a beard. He is believed to be wearing a black tracksuit and blue and white sliders with black socks.
He has links to Nuneaton, Leamington, Staffordshire and Surrey.
If you see Afrim or have information as to his whereabouts, please report this to us either by calling 101 or via the police’s website: www.warwickshire.police.uk/report quoting PID: 468130.