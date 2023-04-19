Register
Police appeal for help to find missing woman who might be in Warwick

Dawn Crawshaw was reported missing on April 7 and has connections to the town

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Apr 2023, 13:34 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 13:34 BST
Have you seen Dawn Crawshaw?Have you seen Dawn Crawshaw?
Police are appealing for help to find a missing woman who might be in Warwick.

Dawn Crawshaw was reported missing on April 7 and has connections to the town.

Warwickshire Police said: "We're appealing for anyone who knows where the 57-year-old might be to get in touch with the force.

"She's described as white, around 5ft 2in tall, of slim build, with short, red hair.

"If you've seen Dawn, please contact us via https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or call 101."

