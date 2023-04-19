Police appeal for help to find missing woman who might be in Warwick

Dawn Crawshaw was reported missing on April 7 and has connections to the town

Have you seen Dawn Crawshaw?

Police are appealing for help to find a missing woman who might be in Warwick.

Warwickshire Police said: "We're appealing for anyone who knows where the 57-year-old might be to get in touch with the force.

"She's described as white, around 5ft 2in tall, of slim build, with short, red hair.