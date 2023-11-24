Police appealing for public's help in finding missing teenager with connections to Leamington area

Can you help?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police appealing for the public's help in finding a missing teenager who has connections to the Leamington area.

Zeenat Fozdar, who is 15 years old, has not been seen since she was reported missing on Thursday (November 23).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She's described as Asian, around 5ft 8in tall, of slight build, with long dark wavy brown hair.

Police say has connections to Whitnash and Radford Semele.