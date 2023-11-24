Police appealing for public's help in finding missing teenager with connections to Leamington area
Police appealing for the public's help in finding a missing teenager who has connections to the Leamington area.
Zeenat Fozdar, who is 15 years old, has not been seen since she was reported missing on Thursday (November 23).
She's described as Asian, around 5ft 8in tall, of slight build, with long dark wavy brown hair.
Police say has connections to Whitnash and Radford Semele.
Anyone who has seen Zeenat or knows where she is should get in touch at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/.