Police appealing for the public’s help to find missing man in south Warwickshire

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a man who has gone missing from Stratford yesterday (Wednesday March 22).

Phil Ledington, 65, was last seen at around 12.30pm walking along Henley Street in the direction of Bridge Street but has not been seen or heard from since.

Warwickshire Police said: "Phil is described as around 5’10” tall, of medium build, with grey hair. He is believed to be wearing dark jeans and a white/sandy coloured jacket.

"He has links to Portsmouth.

"Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Phil’s welfare and have released the attached CCTV image of him on Henley Street to see if it jogs anyone’s memory.

"If you see Phil or have information as to his whereabouts, please get in touch by calling 101 quoting incident number 289 of 22 March."

