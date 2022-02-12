Musa Hussain

Police are appealing for help to find a missing boy who has links to Rugby.

The last confirmed sighting of 16-year-old Musa Hussain was in Peterborough on January 14.

Musa is from Milton Keynes but as well as Peterborough, has links to Coventry, Rugby and Nuneaton.

Musa is 6ft 1ins tall and slim. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black Nike tracksuit and was carrying a Gucci bag.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Adam Billingham, of Milton Keynes CID, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of 16-year-old Musa Hussain.

“If anyone has any information as to Musa’s whereabouts, I would urge them to contact Thames Valley Police as soon as possible.