Police are appealing for help to find a Leamington man who has gone missing.

Saeed Malik, 52, was reported missing on Wednesday February 7 having last been seen on Monday.

He is Asian and 5ft 9in tall with short black hair.

Anyone who sees Saeed should call police on 999.