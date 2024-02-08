Police are appealing for help to find missing Leamington man
Saeed Malik was reported missing on Wednesday February 7 having last been seen on Monday
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for help to find a Leamington man who has gone missing.
Saeed Malik, 52, was reported missing on Wednesday February 7 having last been seen on Monday.
He is Asian and 5ft 9in tall with short black hair.
Anyone who sees Saeed should call police on 999.
Any other information that can help locate him should go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ or call 101.