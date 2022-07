Robert Flowers was last heard from on Tuesday (July 19) and officers said they are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Police are appealing for help to find this missing man from Leamington.

The 37-year-old is missing from Leamington but has connections to Coventry.

He is described as white, of average build, with short brown hair and brown eyes.