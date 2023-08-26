Register
Police are appealing for help to locate missing Leamington man

Police said: “Richard has learning difficulties and cannot communicate verbally so we're particularly keen for anyone who thinks they see him to get in touch.”
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Aug 2023, 13:41 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 13:41 BST

Officers are appealing for help to locate a missing Leamington man.

Richard Allsopp is understood to have left his home earlier today (Saturday) and has not been seen or heard from since.

Warwickshire POlice said: "The 48-year-old is white, around 5ft 8in tall, of average build, with blond hair.

"He is understood to be wearing camouflage trousers, a brown jacket, black shoes, and a white T-shirt with a GB logo on the front.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact the force: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/"

