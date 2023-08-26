Police said: “Richard has learning difficulties and cannot communicate verbally so we're particularly keen for anyone who thinks they see him to get in touch.”

Officers are appealing for help to locate a missing Leamington man.

Richard Allsopp is understood to have left his home earlier today (Saturday) and has not been seen or heard from since.

Warwickshire POlice said: "The 48-year-old is white, around 5ft 8in tall, of average build, with blond hair.

"He is understood to be wearing camouflage trousers, a brown jacket, black shoes, and a white T-shirt with a GB logo on the front.

