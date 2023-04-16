Police are concerned for the welfare of a man missing from Warwick

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for 47-year-old Stefan Watkins who was reported missing yesterday (Saturday, April 15).
He was last seen walking towards Warwick train station on Wednesday, April 5 but has not been seen or heard from since.
Stefan is described as white, around 5ft 11in tall, of medium build, with blue eyes, a bald head and a beard. He is thought to be wearing a black fleece jacket, light blue jeans, grey Adidas trainers and a black flat cap.
He has connections to Warwick and Coventry.
Anyone who has seen Stefan or knows where he might be should get in touch by calling 101 quoting incident number 210 of April 15