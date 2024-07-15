Police are concerned form the safety of missing man with links to Warwickshire
Police are concerned for missing man who has links to Warwickshire.
Abdullah was reported missing from the Broxtowe area of Nottinghamshire on Saturday July 13.
He has not been seen since 10pm on Friday July 12.
Abdullah is described as around 5ft 10ins tall and is of thin build. He is described as having short black hair and was last seen wearing a dark blue tracksuit.
If you have seen Abdullah or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 414 of Saturday 13 July 2024.