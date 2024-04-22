Police are searching for missing teenager in the Warwick and Leamington area

Officers have been actively searching for him for a number of days and are now asking for residents to help
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 15:22 BST
Police officers searching for a missing teen in the Warwick and Leamington area are asking for anyone who has seen him to get in touch.

Abdulla Hashemi, 16, was reported missing earlier this month.

It is believed he is still in the Warwick or Leamington area.

Abdulla HashemiAbdulla Hashemi
Abdulla Hashemi

DC George said: “We have been actively searching for Abdulla for a number of days and we are now asking for residents to help.

“If you have any information on the whereabouts of Abdulla, please call 101 or visit How to report a missing person | Warwickshire Police

“If you see him, please call 999.”

