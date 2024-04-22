Police are searching for missing teenager in the Warwick and Leamington area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police officers searching for a missing teen in the Warwick and Leamington area are asking for anyone who has seen him to get in touch.

Abdulla Hashemi, 16, was reported missing earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed he is still in the Warwick or Leamington area.

Abdulla Hashemi

DC George said: “We have been actively searching for Abdulla for a number of days and we are now asking for residents to help.

“If you have any information on the whereabouts of Abdulla, please call 101 or visit How to report a missing person | Warwickshire Police