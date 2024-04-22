Police are searching for missing teenager in the Warwick and Leamington area
Officers have been actively searching for him for a number of days and are now asking for residents to help
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police officers searching for a missing teen in the Warwick and Leamington area are asking for anyone who has seen him to get in touch.
Abdulla Hashemi, 16, was reported missing earlier this month.
It is believed he is still in the Warwick or Leamington area.
DC George said: “We have been actively searching for Abdulla for a number of days and we are now asking for residents to help.
“If you have any information on the whereabouts of Abdulla, please call 101 or visit How to report a missing person | Warwickshire Police
“If you see him, please call 999.”