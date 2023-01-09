Officers are asking the public to keep an eye out for Ferdinand and call 999 if you see him

Police are very concerned for the well being of this missing man, who has links to Leamington.

Officers are asking the public to keep an eye out for Ferdinand, who has gone missing from Coventry but could be in Birmingham.

Warwickshire Police said he may have links to Leamington.

"The 53-year-old is 5ft 10ins tall and we're now very concerned for his well-being as he's not been seen since 29 December despite previous social media appeals," said West Midlands Police.

