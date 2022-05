Firefighters from Leamington put out the fire between two houses in Cymbeline Way and the blaze has affected a window and guttering to the adjacent properties.

Police believe a fence was deliberately set on fire between two homes in Warwick Gates in the early hours of this morning (Saturday).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters from Leamington put out the fire between two houses in Cymbeline Way and the blaze has affected a window and guttering to the adjacent properties.