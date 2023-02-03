Police believe missing 13-year-old girl from West Sussex could be in Warwickshire

If you see her call 01273 470101 and quote serial 671 of 01/02

Police believe a missing 13-year-old girl from West Sussex could be in Warwickshire.

They are asking people to keep an eye out for Sapphire, who has been reported missing from Sompting.

The 13-year-old, who is also known as Jaz, was last seen at 10pm on January 31.

Have you seen Sapphire, who has been reported missing from Sompting?

She may have been in the Eastbourne area on February 1, and is known to use the rail network.

Warwickshire Police believe she could be in Warwickshire, specifically in the Nuneaton area.

"If you have seen her call 01273 470101 and quote serial 671 of 01/02," said Warwickshire Police.

"Sapphire is white, 5’2”, with dark hair to her shoulders. She was last seen wearing a black hooded top and black jogging bottoms.

