Police call off search for missing Warwickshire woman after body found in neighbouring county

Police have called off the search for a missing Warwickshire woman, after a body thought to be hers was found today (May 30).

The body, found in Temple Power, Gloucestershire, is thought to be Elizabeth Jones – known as Liz – from Salford Priors.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “We are sad to report that the body of a woman has been found in Gloucestershire today (Thursday).

“Officers from our neighbouring force were called to Temple Power after concerns were raised to them.

“Formal identification has yet to take place, but the body is understood to be that of Elizabeth Jones - known as Liz - who was reported missing to us on 24 May.

“Her death is not currently being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

“We would ask that you avoid speculation and respect the privacy of Liz's friends and family.