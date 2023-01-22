Police called after people spotted playing on dangerous ice in Leamington and Kenilworth

“It is incredibly dangerous and can lead to fatal consequences as seen in the tragic incident in Solihull” said police

Police have had to deal with people who have been spotted playing on ice in Leamington and Kenilworth.

Officers said they “very concerned” about a number of children who have been walking on the ice at Abbey Fields Lake today (Sunday).

And although the water at Welches Meadow in Leamington is shallow, officers at Leamington's Safer Neighbourhood Team said the frozen water still presents danger.

Police officers have been called out to a report of a group of people on the ice in Welches Meadow.

They said: "May we take this time to remind people to stay off bodies of ice that have formed as it is incredibly dangerous and can lead to fatal consequences as seen in the tragic incident in Solihull.

“In what is a busy period for police already, incidents such as this create an unnecessary drain on resources which are needed elsewhere.

"Please advise your children of the dangers involved,” added Kenilworth and Warwick Rural Police.