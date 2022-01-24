Police capture dogs on the loose in North Warwickshire and Solihull area following animal attacks

Two dogs were captured in a joint police operation after a number of pregnant ewes were killed and a horse attacked by the pair.

Two dogs were captured in a joint police operation after a number of pregnant ewes were killed and a horse attacked by the pair.

Warwickshire Rural Crime Team Officers worked with West Midlands Police Solihull Rural Officers find the two after the string of nasty sheep attacks in the Hampton-in-Arden area.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said on Friday: "Multiple ewes in lamb had been killed during the attacks with eye witnesses reporting the same description for the dogs responsible.

"The farmer contacted a member of the team asking for assistance in locating and catching the dogs, as they really didn't want to resort to 'other' methods to protect the flock."

A breakthrough came when Warwickshire Police received a call from a horse rider who had been ambushed by two dogs in fields nearby in Corley, North Warwickshire.

With help from the caller, Warwickshire Police Dog handlers we were able to corner the two dogs and get them under control.

The spokesman added: "We've been unable to identify any owners for either of the dogs at this stage. Both dogs are undergoing rigorous behavioural assessments to ascertain their suitability for rehoming, should no owner come forward.

"We totally understand that it's not the dogs fault, they were just doing what comes instinctively, but going forward the police have a responsibility to ensure they don't pose any further risks.