Police close major road near Rugby after discovering unexploded World War II mortar shell
Police have closed a major road near Rugby after discovering an unexploded World War II mortar shell.
They have shut the A45 London Road near Stretton between the roundabout with the B4455 and the junction with the M45.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area until further notice.
