Police close off Leamington road after serious car crash
A resident living in the Radford Road area said the incident involved two or three cars and that the road was blocked from the Althorpe Street cross roads down to the Davidson Avenue junction.
Police have blocked parts of a Leamington road after a serious car crash took place this evening.
At least two vehicles were badly damaged in the crash.
Several police officers attended the incident which caused traffic problems in the town towards the end of the rush hour.
More information to follow.