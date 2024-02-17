Police close road after serious two-vehicle collision in Warwickshire village
Officers closed the B4114 Nuneaton Road in Ansley near the junction with Wood Lane after the incident earlier today (Saturday February 17).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have closed a road after a serious collision involving two vehicles in a Warwickshire village.
Officers closed the B4114 Nuneaton Road in Ansley near the junction with Wood Lane after the incident earlier today (Saturday February 17).
Warwickshire Police have said: “Please try to avoid the area while the road is closed.”
To check for road closure updates visit https://www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news