Police close road after serious two-vehicle collision in Warwickshire village

Officers closed the B4114 Nuneaton Road in Ansley near the junction with Wood Lane after the incident earlier today (Saturday February 17).
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Feb 2024, 12:13 GMT
Updated 17th Feb 2024, 12:57 GMT
Police have closed a road after a serious collision involving two vehicles in a Warwickshire village.

Officers closed the B4114 Nuneaton Road in Ansley near the junction with Wood Lane after the incident earlier today (Saturday February 17).

Warwickshire Police have said: “Please try to avoid the area while the road is closed.”

To check for road closure updates visit https://www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news

