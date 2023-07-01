Register
Police concerned for missing Leamington man – can you help their appeal?​​​​​​​

By The Newsroom
Published 1st Jul 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 14:02 BST

Officers are concerned for the welfare of 50-year-old man who went missing from Princes Drive in Leamington yesterday (June 30).

Mark Simmons may be travelling in a white, five-door Hyundai, registration VN15 TKV.

He is 5ft 7in tall, of slim build and he was last seen wearing a light grey t-shirt.

Mark SimmonsMark Simmons
Mark Simmons

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 101, citing incident 84 of July 1.

Warwickshire Police said: "If you see him and there is an immediate concern for his safety, please call 999."

