Police continue appeal for help in finding Warwick man who has been missing for nearly a year

Police are continuing to appeal for help in finding a man from Warwick who has been missing for nearly a year.

Stefan Watkins – known as Lee or LeeLee – was last seen on May 6 2023 when he left his home in Warwick.

Warwickshire Police said it is continuing “to pursue all investigative opportunities and data enquires - speaking with witnesses, viewing CCTV, and looking into every available lead”.

Stefan is described as white, around 6ft tall, with blue eyes and very short hair. He has connections to Coventry and south Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Police said the investigation was passed to the major crime team at the beginning of 2024.

And ahead of the one year anniversary of his disappearance, officers are asking anyone with information about his disappearance or who has seen Stefan to share the details through the online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/23HQ23E51-PO2

Detective Sergeant Dan Halford said: “Given the length of time that has passed since Stefan was reported missing, along with ourselves, his friends and family understandably really want to find him.

“We’re again appealing for the public to help us if they think they’ve seen Stefan or know where he might be.

“Equally, if Stefan is safe and well, we’d ask him to contact us urgently so we can put his family’s mind to rest.

“We’d encourage anyone who wants to provide information about Stefan to use the online portal.

"It was the King’s coronation on the day he left home and we hope this might help to jog people’s memory.

“Any information, no matter how small, could prove crucial to finding him.”