Police cordon off road in Rugby after man in his 80s was found unconscious

He had suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital

By The Newsroom
17 minutes ago
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 4:42pm

Police cordoned off a road in Rugby after a man in his 80s was found unconscious.

Officers and the ambulance service were called to Firs Drive in Rugby around 1.30am this morning (Tuesday) after a member of public is understood to have pressed a help point button in the area.

Emergency services cordoned off the area and closed the road.

Warwickshire Police said: "On arrival, a man in his 80s was found unconscious having suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital. The road was closed while enquiries were carried out and the incident is understood to have been a medical episode."

