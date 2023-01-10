Police cordon off road in Rugby after man in his 80s was found unconscious

Police cordoned off a road in Rugby after a man in his 80s was found unconscious.
Officers and the ambulance service were called to Firs Drive in Rugby around 1.30am this morning (Tuesday) after a member of public is understood to have pressed a help point button in the area.
Emergency services cordoned off the area and closed the road.
Warwickshire Police said: "On arrival, a man in his 80s was found unconscious having suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital. The road was closed while enquiries were carried out and the incident is understood to have been a medical episode."