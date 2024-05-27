Police currently at scene of crash in Rugby after collision between car and woman in her 80s
A woman in her 80s is currently in hospital after a collision with a car in Rugby.
Police are advising people to avoid the area around Dickens Road following the collision between a car and a pedestrian this afternoon (Monday).
Warwickshire Police are currently at the scene - they said: "A woman in her 80s has been taken to hospital with chest and leg injuries that are thought to be serious at this time. Please avoid the area where possible."