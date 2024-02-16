Police give man first aid after he was hit by van while walking on M40 near Leamington and Warwick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police managed to get a man to safety after he was hit by a van while walking on the M40 neasr Warwick.

Officers said the van that hit him did not stop and they are appealing for more witnesses to come forward.

The man is currently in hospital with head injuries.

The incident happened today at around 1.35pm between the Warwick Services and Junction 12.

Police were called to called to the scene after "reports of a disturbance at motorway services" on the M40.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "They arrived moments later to find that a male had started to walk southbound on the motorway.

"He had reached a point between the Barnhill Services and Junction 12.

"A that point a van collided with the man leaving him unconscious.

"The white panel van which reportedly struck the male did not stop.

"The officers managed to get the male to safety and delivered first aid at the scene while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

"The male was then taken to UHCW with head injuries and he remains there at this time."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who has dash cam footage of the van is asked to contact police by calling 101 or visiting www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report, citing incident number 18 of 16 February.

Warwickshire Police added: "We would also like to speak with the driver of a light-coloured car, possibly an Audi, who swerved to avoid the male. Please get in touch if you were this driver as you may have vital information.