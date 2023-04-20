Register
Police growing increasingly concerned for missing Rugby woman

She was last seen around 7pm last night (April 19)

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Apr 2023, 17:19 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 17:19 BST
36-year-old Sarah Lunney was last seen around 7pm last night (April 19).

Police officers are appealing for help to find a missing woman from Rugby.

Sarah Lunney, 36, was last seen around 7pm last night (April 19).

Warwickshire Police said: "Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and anyone who has information as to her whereabouts is asked to call the force on 101."

