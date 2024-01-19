Police increasingly concerned for missing Warwick woman – can you help?
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for 56-year-old Elaine Pringle who was reported missing from Warwick yesterday (Thursday).
Elaine, who is originally from Reading and was believed to be heading towards Manchester, was last seen in the Lakin Road area near the hospital.
Warwickshire Police said: "She is described as white, around 5ft 4in tall, of slim build, with shoulder length blondy-grey hair.
"It is thought she was wearing a lanyard, black trousers, a beige and blue check shirt, a beige coat and black Nike trainers at the time of her disappearance.
If you see Elaine or know where she might be, please get in touch with police on 101 or https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/