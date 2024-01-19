Elaine Pringle was last seen in the Lakin Road area near the hospital

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for 56-year-old Elaine Pringle who was reported missing from Warwick yesterday (Thursday).

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for 56-year-old Elaine Pringle who was reported missing from Warwick yesterday (Thursday).

Elaine, who is originally from Reading and was believed to be heading towards Manchester, was last seen in the Lakin Road area near the hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire Police said: "She is described as white, around 5ft 4in tall, of slim build, with shoulder length blondy-grey hair.

"It is thought she was wearing a lanyard, black trousers, a beige and blue check shirt, a beige coat and black Nike trainers at the time of her disappearance.