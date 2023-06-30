Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Police investigate mysterious loud bangs coming from the Lutterworth area

Have you heard them?
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Jun 2023, 17:04 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 17:04 BST
Police have been investigating mysterious loud bangs coming from the Lutterworth area.Police have been investigating mysterious loud bangs coming from the Lutterworth area.
Police have been investigating mysterious loud bangs coming from the Lutterworth area.

Police have been investigating mysterious loud bangs coming from the Lutterworth area.

Members of the public made the reports to Leicestershire Police at about 10am this morning (Friday) - others said the noises have been going on for a few days.

Officers were unable to solve the mystery but did say that "all seemed to be in order."

Most Popular

Leicestershire Police said the loud bangs were reported by local residents in and around Ullesthorpe and Bitteswell.

The added: "Officers attended and following extensive enquiries it was identified that the calls were made of good intent and all was in order and there were no concerns."

Related topics:PoliceLutterworth