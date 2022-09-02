Police issue fresh appeal to find missing Leamington man last seen outside Warwick Hospital
He was spotted today (Friday) - but police have put out another appeal after further concerns for his safety
Police have once again put out an appeal to find 61-year-old Nigel Brooks.
He was last seen outside of Warwick Hospital at around 11am this morning (Friday).
Nigel, who has connections to Leamington, is described as white, bald, around 6ft tall, with a beard. He may be wearing a hooded top, boots and jeans.
Warwickshire Police put out an appeal yesterday (Thursday) and then updated their statement, saying he had been located. But today (Friday) they have put out a second appeal.
"We're concerned for Nigel's welfare and would ask anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to please call 101 quoting incident number 127 of 2 September," said Warwickshire Police.