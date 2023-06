John died aged 79 and police are looking for his next of kin

The search is on to find the family of John Parker, who may have connections to Rugby. John died aged 79 at his address in Wigan on Saturday June 17 and police in Wigan are looking for his next of kin.

The search is on to find the family of John Parker, who may have connections to Rugby.

John died aged 79 at his address in Wigan on Saturday June 17 and police in Wigan are looking for his next of kin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Warwickshire Police said: "It's believed John may have had family in Rugby."

"There are no suspicious circumstancing surrounding his death."

Anyone with information can contact the Police Coroner’s Office on 0161 856 4687.