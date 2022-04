Police are looking for a suspected hit-and-run driver after a three-car crash on Leamington's Parade.

The collision happened at about 11.15pm on Saturday night (April 22) and involved a Toyota Rav 4, a blue VW Polo and a orange VW Polo.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of the Toyota left the scene and police are now trying to identify him.

Both drivers of the VWs suffered minor injuries.