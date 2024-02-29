Police not treating the death of a woman whose body was found in a Leamington canal as suspicious
Emergency services were called to Old Warwick Road at around 8.40am on Wednesday (February 28).
The death of a woman whose body was found in a Leamington canal is not being treated as suspicious.
As we reported yesterday, Officers were called to Old Warwick Road at 8.40am on Wednesday (February 28), along with other emergency services.
The body of a woman in her 30s was recovered from the Grand Union Canal.
Her next of kin has been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner.