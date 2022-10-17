A scene-setter, the view south from junction one of the M6 from Google Street View.

Leicestershire police are continuing to investigate the collision and are appealing for motorists with dash cam footage to come forward.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway near junction one just after 4.30am on Friday, October 14.

A police spokesperson said: “A black BMW 5 Series, which was travelling north on the southbound carriageway, collided with a blue Nissan Juke.

"Following the collision, two occupants of the Juke – a man in his 40s and a woman in her 60s – were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Yesterday, Sunday, October 16, the man sadly died. The woman remains in a serious condition in hospital

"The driver of the BMW – a man in his 40s – was taken to hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.”

Detective Constable Charlotte Wright, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “I’m continuing to appeal to speak to any motorist who were near junction one of the M6 in the early hours of Friday morning and had dash cam in their vehicle.

“I’m particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the black BMW prior to the collision occurring. Any details or footage you’re able to provide could help our investigation.”

You can pass on information by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/rti/rti-beta-2.1/report-a-road-traffic-incident/ and quoting incident 58 of October 14.