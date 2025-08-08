Asyslum seekers housed in hotels ‘put unsustainable strain on services’, West Northamptonshire council leader says

Mark Arnull, Reform UK leader of West Northamptonshire Council.

Hotels being used to house asylum seekers in West Northamptonshire are in ‘highly unsuitable locations’ and put ‘unreasonable’ strain on services, the leader of the council has said.

Councillor Mark Arnull, who took charge of WNC when Reform won the local elections in May, said he ‘knew the Home Office’s use of three hotels in the region for asylum accommodation was causing concerns for residents for a number of reasons’.

The statement comes after the Chronicle & Echo reported that Crick Parish Council had issued a statement saying it is ‘extremely concerned about recent incidents’ involving the IBIS hotel at Crick, which is currently housing asylum seekers as part of a Labour-Government-led scheme.

The statement said:“Although the council has no say in the decision to use them, we have always been clear with the Government that the locations are highly unsuitable and place an unreasonable and unsustainable strain on our already-stretched local services.

“Ensuring we support our residents, listen and act on their concerns is the top priority for us, and we will meet and liaise with community members, including parish councils and ward members as they highlight issues to us. We continue to work closely with police colleagues to understand the accuracy and context as issues and concerns are raised. It’s vital that real issues are acted upon, but it’s equally as important that we quash rumours where they’re unfounded,” Councillor Arnull added.

“We have regular multi-agency meetings with partners including the police, health and safeguarding leads to discuss and monitor emerging issues and doing this helps us to address community concerns and keep them updated.

“Should the Government choose to stop using hotels for asylum seekers, it remains to be seen how their future housing and support needs will be met. It is possible that this would place an even greater burden on us and local partners if that involves the use of private or affordable rented accommodation which is already under huge pressure in this area.

“We will continue to take a strong stance in putting these views to the Home Office on behalf of all our residents and will scrutinise and challenge the introduction of further housing and asylum legislation we believe will be detrimental to our communities.”