Rugby’s MP has decided to call time on his parliamentary career and will not stand again at the next election.

The familiar sight of Rugby MP Mark Pawsey in action in the Commons.

In a letter sent yesterday, Sunday, to Cllr Adrian Warwick, chairman of Rugby Conservative Association, Mr Pawsey confirmed ahead of today’s deadline for Conservative MPs to declare their intentions, that he will not be seeking re-election, after ‘a great deal of consideration’.

Mr Pawsey was first elected in 2010 after a career in business and having been a borough councillor – following in the footsteps of his father, who had held Rugby from 1979-97, as MP.

He has greatly increased the majority in the elections since then but, now 65, he has decided to step down and let the party choose a new candidate.

In his letter to Cllr Warwick he tells of his great confidence in Rishi Sunak as the new party leader and the measures he needs to take.

He added: “I am sure that a new Conservative candidate will go on to win in Rugby, whenever an election is called.”

And in terms of his own parliamentary career, he said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in Westminster, raising matters of concern to residents of Rugby and Bulkington.

"It has been a pleasure over my time as our MP to see Rugby grow in a controlled manner, through new housing and through attracting new businesses to provide excellent opportunities for the next generation.”