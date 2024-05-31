Business Leaders offer support to Conservative candidate James Uffindell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Conservative Party’s candidate for Warwick and Leamington Spa at the next general election has rallied support from business leaders across the region.

Mr. Uffindell and his team began their campaign at the Leamington Spa Pump Rooms and the town’s iconic bandstand last weekend and have since taken to the streets to speak with local business owners across a range of industries to discuss the Conservative Party’s pledges for small businesses.

During his visit to local businesses including the Lord Leycester in Warwick, Enchanted Tea Rooms in Leamington Spa and Hilltop Farm in Hunningham, Mr. Uffindell discussed the Conservative’s pledge to avoid increasing corporation tax and income tax whilst also discussing the Conservative Party’s promise to reduce national debt.

James Uffindell on a visit to the Enchanted Tea Rooms in Leamington Spa

Mr. Uffindell also discussed his recent meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Westminster to discuss his detailed vision for the local community, covering Warwick, Whitnash, Bishop's Tachbrook, Radford Semele, and Leamington Spa.