Business Leaders offer support to Conservative candidate James Uffindell
and live on Freeview channel 276
This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.
Mr. Uffindell and his team began their campaign at the Leamington Spa Pump Rooms and the town’s iconic bandstand last weekend and have since taken to the streets to speak with local business owners across a range of industries to discuss the Conservative Party’s pledges for small businesses.
During his visit to local businesses including the Lord Leycester in Warwick, Enchanted Tea Rooms in Leamington Spa and Hilltop Farm in Hunningham, Mr. Uffindell discussed the Conservative’s pledge to avoid increasing corporation tax and income tax whilst also discussing the Conservative Party’s promise to reduce national debt.
Mr. Uffindell also discussed his recent meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Westminster to discuss his detailed vision for the local community, covering Warwick, Whitnash, Bishop's Tachbrook, Radford Semele, and Leamington Spa.
The general election takes place on Thursday 4th July 2024, with the deadline for registering to vote on Tuesday 18th June 2024.