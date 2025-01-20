By-election to be held for role of district councillor for ward in Warwick

By Kirstie Smith
Published 20th Jan 2025, 16:41 BST
A by-election is set to be held next month for the role of a district councillor for a ward in Warwick.

The election for an All Saints and Woodloes District Ward councillor is due to take place on Thursday February 13 with polling hours running from 7am to 10pm.

Warwick District Council said the vacancy has arisen due to Cllr John Sullivan stepping down from the role.

If any residents have any ward related enquiries, they can contact either Cllr Claire Wightman or Cllr Paul Wightman.

Both are also district councillors for the Saints and Woodloes ward.

Contact details for them both can be found by going to: https://estates8.warwickdc.gov.uk/cmis/CouncillorsAtoZ.aspx

Here are the candidates

  • Laurence Michael Byrne – Liberal Democrats
  • Nigel Philip Clarke – Reform UK
  • Sam Jones – Green Party
  • Cora-Laine Moynihan – Labour
  • Jody Tracey – Conservatives

For information about applying to vote, postal and proxy votes, Voter Authority Certificate or an Anonymous Elector’s Document go to: www.warwickdc.gov.uk/elections

To find the nearest polling station go to: https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/info/20659/local_elections/1987/warwick_all_saints_and_woodloes_district_ward

