By-election to be held for role of district councillor for ward in Warwick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A by-election is set to be held next month for the role of a district councillor for a ward in Warwick.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The election for an All Saints and Woodloes District Ward councillor is due to take place on Thursday February 13 with polling hours running from 7am to 10pm.

Warwick District Council said the vacancy has arisen due to Cllr John Sullivan stepping down from the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If any residents have any ward related enquiries, they can contact either Cllr Claire Wightman or Cllr Paul Wightman.

A by-election is set to be held next month for the role of a district councillor for a ward in Warwick

Both are also district councillors for the Saints and Woodloes ward.

Contact details for them both can be found by going to: https://estates8.warwickdc.gov.uk/cmis/CouncillorsAtoZ.aspx

Here are the candidates

Laurence Michael Byrne – Liberal Democrats

Nigel Philip Clarke – Reform UK

Sam Jones – Green Party

Cora-Laine Moynihan – Labour

Jody Tracey – Conservatives

For information about applying to vote, postal and proxy votes, Voter Authority Certificate or an Anonymous Elector’s Document go to: www.warwickdc.gov.uk/elections

To find the nearest polling station go to: https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/info/20659/local_elections/1987/warwick_all_saints_and_woodloes_district_ward