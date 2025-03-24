Calm approach to unitary plans welcomed by Rugby Borough Council leader

Rugby Borough Council’s HQ

Rugby Borough Council’s leader hailed colleagues of all persuasions for not politicising plans for unitary councils – but he couldn’t resist a little dig over a different tribal battle.

A lengthy debate over the local plan at last week’s meeting for all councillors sapped the time and energy dedicated to Rugby confirming its interim submission to government over the upcoming restructure of local councils.

Warwickshire’s main council services are currently split between Warwickshire County Council and five districts and boroughs underneath. Under government plans to cut bureaucracy, the reorganisation will see all of those services dealt with through one level of local government.

All six current councils agree that Warwickshire’s boundaries should remain as they are and that the current district and borough footprints should inform the patches of any new council or councils.

However, the county council believes there should be one new county-wide authority while the districts and boroughs are leaning towards two – a north section covering North Warwickshire, Nuneaton and Bedworth and Rugby boroughs, then a south covering Stratford-on-Avon and Warwick districts.

The county council’s initial report suggests £21 million per year could be saved over five by a single authority, figures not disputed in a separate report commissioned by the districts and boroughs.

However, the county argues splitting in two things that it runs like adult social care and the fire service would limit savings to £8 million across the first five years combined, yet the districts and boroughs suggest £18 million per year could still be shaved off spending even if there are two new councils instead of one.

Four of Warwickshire’s five districts and boroughs railed against the county’s plans from the off but Rugby was the outlier, leader Councillor Michael Moran (Lab, Admirals & Cawston) advocating an informed approach that has kept the temperature down – on this debate at least – for now.

Ahead of councillors voting through the submission of the interim plan, he said: “It is ironic that we are putting forward this great piece of collaborative work for the interests of the borough, which is absolutely what we should do.

“We had that special council debate and all talked about greater efficiencies and clarifying mistruths, that this isn’t a takeover by Warwickshire County Council and that we start from scratch. It is a great opportunity to create a healthy and sustainable form of local government.

“I refer back to the long debate over the local plan but I guess English devolution doesn’t have the votes in it in the coming weeks so you’re not going to make the same comments on social media.

“I really want to work forward on this. I passionately believe in unitarisation, I think it is healthy, we have to work through a lot of the detail and bring it on.”

An area that needs addressing is the lack of a town council in Rugby to give local representation once the borough is disbanded, and Cllr Moran is calling for just as much focus on the 41 parish councils on Rugby’s patch to ensure they work effectively within the new structure.

“There is this nascent opportunity for Rugby to identify and work through what a post-RBC world looks like,” he added.

“We have discussed different settlements and there is a lot of work to be done. I believe passionately in good parish councils, I think the issue is that some parish councils don’t have resources or the positive challenge to do the job effectively.

“If we are going to a unitary structure, the onus on all levels of administration heightens. It would be wrong of me not to make the point that as much as we are going to look to create an impactful and important Rugby town council, we have to look at how parish councils are resourced and supported to do their jobs.”