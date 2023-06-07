Council facing calls to resist measures to limit the amount of solar farms in the Stratford district

A motion came forward in April amid concerns that large-scale solar farms could impact the natural environment and food production.

Stratford District Council is facing calls to resist measures to limit the volume of solar farms in the area.

A motion – essentially a statement of intent – came forward in April amid concerns that large-scale solar farms could impact the natural environment and food production.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It called on the council to “urgently to progress work on policies relating to solar energy generation”, including balancing the benefits with the loss of agricultural land and landscape and considering cumulative impacts as well as “encouraging the deployment of rooftop solar and exploring approaches for heritage assets”.

Stratford District Council is facing calls to resist measures to limit the volume of solar farms in the area

The next step was for the cabinet – the team of Liberal Democrat councillors that took charge in May – to either back the motion, ask council professionals to produce a report on its merits and pitfalls or to send it to a panel of councillors for further scrutiny.

Stephen Norrie, chair of independent group Stratford Climate Action, and Councillor Dave Passingham argued that the impact on food production and farming was negligible compared with the benefits of secure, renewable energy, claiming it would only take a fraction of the land currently dedicated to farming livestock to meet the nation’s solar energy needs.

Mr Norrie s aid the matters covered in the motion were already “amply considered in decision making” when solar farms go through the planning process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“My own view is that the impression these farms will drastically damage the experience of the countryside is inflated,” he added.

“Where farms have been approved, I think this is not because the countryside has lacked protection or has not been taken seriously, it is because councillors have recognised the impact on the countryside and the lives of local people will be too small to override the benefits of the proposals. Additional protections seem unnecessary.”

Cllr Passingham declared that he is a voluntary director of and investor in Heart of England Community Energy, a not-for-profit organisation behind a 60-acre solar farm by Alcester Road on the outskirts of Stratford.

Leader Councillor Susan Juned also declared that she is a director and, as chair of the meeting, did not take part in the debate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Passingham said it produces enough electricity for 4,500 homes while still preserving and managing trees and hedges for the benefit of wildlife and that there was “no need for additional regulations”.

“The threat of climate catastrophe is a constant worry,” he said.

“We live in an emergency and therefore, we need to decarbonise our energy way more quickly than we are now.

“Solar roofing on car parks, yes, but we need far more than that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Just 0.1 per cent of UK land area is taken up by solar farms at the moment and this would increase to just 0.3 per cent if we produce all the solar farms we need.”

Councillor George Cowcher, portfolio holder for planning and economic development, had already advocated getting council officers to produce a report, something that was backed by the rest of cabinet.

He said: “Whilst many of us are very much in favour of sustainable energy, and solar farms are an important component of that, we are also mindful of landscape and the quality of agricultural land.