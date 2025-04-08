Council says huge substation near Lutterworth could have ‘significant’ and ‘permanent’ impact on rural surrounds

The proposed site forms part of the wider Swinford Wind Farm. Image: Google Maps

Harborough District Council says plans for a huge substation near Lutterworth will likely have a ‘significant’ and ‘permanent’ impact on the rural surrounds.

NatPower UK submitted the plans for review by the council, to determine whether an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) would be needed for the proposed substation on land at Lambcote Hill Farm, Walcote.

The plans reveal an area that would be known as ‘Swinford Energy Park’. This would comprise a 400kV transmission substation connecting to the overhead power lines with a 1GW battery energy storage system (BESS), along with the necessary infrastructure.

The site covers 80 hectares, roughly the equivalent of 120 full-size football pitches. It is described as agricultural land, partly developed with two wind turbines, which form part of the wider Swinford Wind Farm.

The council responded the proposed development is likely to have ‘significant effects on the landscape of the local environment’ due to its nature, size and location, and warns ‘these effects would be permanent’.

An EIA sets out whether a proposed project is likely to have significant effects on the environment, and if it does, what can be done to mitigate them.

In a letter to the applicant, the council confirmed an EIA is required for the development proposed.

It details a number of reasons including likely protected species living around the site, the visual impact of the substation, and nearby heritage assets and ‘currently unknown buried assets of archaeological significance’ which would need to be considered and surveyed.

The letter adds: “Having regard to the location, nature and scale of the proposed development, the council considers that the effects of the proposed development would not be unduly complex or potentially hazardous.”

NatPower UK says the substation would help meet wider net zero goals.

A spokesperson said: “Battery storage plays a critical role in supporting the transition to net zero, given that renewables do not generate energy consistently. Using batteries, we can store electricity at times of high production, and release it to the grid at times of peak demand.

“Our Community Energy Transition Foundation invests in local communities to help them become more sustainable. Through funding local projects, we aim to leave a positive legacy locally as we support the national transition to net zero."