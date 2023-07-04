The council has bought them from the developer on the new housing development near the railway station

New council houses are now available in Rugby.

Rugby Borough Council has confirmed that it has completed the acquisition of 12 new build properties on the new housing development at Webb Ellis Place, off Wood Street, near the railway station.

And the first tenants moved into the properties on June 26.

The eight two-bedroom and four one-bedroom flats have been purchased by the council from the developer and will be made available to rent to families on the housing register.

The purchase was made from the council's Housing Acquisition Fund, which includes Right to Buy receipts and capital from the council's Housing Revenue Account.

The four-storey block, which is serviced by a lift, was largely built during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year and has been formally named Platinum House.

Michelle Dickson, Rugby Borough Council chief officer for communities and homes, said: “We are committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across the borough and meeting the housing needs of our residents – now and in the future.

"We are pleased that the acquisition of Platinum House is now complete, as the block will provide affordable, modern and accessible homes for our residents.

"It’s important that any homes we build or purchase take into account environmental issues and are energy efficient for our tenants.”