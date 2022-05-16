Bedworth incident triggers council warning about zero tolerance towards attacks on staff

A shove on a refuse collector who wouldn’t take away extra waste has prompted Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough to remind residents it has a zero tolerance policy towards anyone assaulting or threatening staff.

By Richard Howarth
Monday, 16th May 2022, 1:25 pm
Nuneaton and Bedworth has issued a reminder of its zero tolerance policy towards attacks on staff. Council offices photo: Google Street View

The reminder was issued after a worker in Bedworth was pushed and shoved by a disgruntled resident because they refused to take waste that wasn’t in their bin.

The team member was able to carry on with their shift but Cllr Sue Markham, portfolio holder for public services, said: “Our refuse and cleansing team work hard in the Borough to remove residents’ black bin waste. It is NBBC’s policy that we do not collect side waste from properties but only the black bin.

“If the black bin is full, then it is for the resident to make alternative arrangements for the disposal of additional waste.

“This is to ensure that we can collect all other residents’ black bins on that route that day, as collecting additional waste would impact on service delivery for everyone else.

“Most residents work with us on this and follow the rules. The bins we provide are big enough to handle the waste most households produce.

“I support fully that any resident who approaches our NBBC teams with any threatening or assaulting behaviour will be reported to the police for action to be taken immediately.

“It is not acceptable in any way that our teams feel threatened as they are just following the policy decisions taken by the council which are intended to make sure effective services can be delivered.”

