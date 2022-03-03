Big step for Bedworth leisure revolution with new £24.7 million Hub

Ambitious plans for a new Bedworth Physical Activity Hub have taken a key step forward - with the aim that work will start in October.

A planning application has been submitted for the Hub, a £24.7 million investment which will replace the existing 1970s-built leisure centre and serve the community for the next 50 years.

It will offer more opportunities to take part in physical activity - boosting the health and well-being of residents - as well as featuring new outdoor facilities,

It is being funded in part through £14.95m of funding through the government's Levelling Up Fund and the council is also submitting an application for £1.5 million through Sport England as part of its capital investment programme.

Highlights of the new hub will include a new 25 metre, eight-lane community pool and learner pool, a four-court sports hall, 120 station fitness centre and two fitness studios, a 3G sports pitch and a new skate park and learn to ride facility.

The existing leisure centre will continue to operate while the Hub is being built. If work starts in October, the aim is for work to be completed by late 2024. Work on demolishing the old leisure centre and development of the new car park facilities will then be scheduled around early 2025.

Cllr Sue Markham, portfolio holder for public services, said: “It is great news that the planning has finally been submitted, the plans are extremely exciting. After opening the new mountain bike trail and sports court facilities last month it feels like we are really making huge progress in expanding our physical activity offer to local residents.

“This next step will bring us closer to our dreams of creating the physical activity hub and I can’t wait to see the progress.”