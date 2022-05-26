The landmark moment offered a chance to highlight the success of the refurbishment programme

The work was done by Lovell Partnerships as part of a kitchen and bathroom refurbishment programme it is carrying out for the council.

Level access showers are now being installed in bungalows as standard practice and their main benefit is that they transform a bathroom into what is effectively a wet room without a shower tray.

This means there are no steps for anyone with limited mobility to navigate and it also makes best use of the available space.

The 200th shower was installed at the Bedworth home of Hellie Brodie, a council tenant who has lived there for 19 years.

She is also due to have a kitchen replacement carried out by Lovell in the next couple of months.

Carl Yale, regional refurbishment director for Lovell said: “We are very proud to be part of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s kitchen and bathroom replacement programme and to able to provide for those who need it most.”

Cllr Clare Golby, the council’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for housing and communities, said: “Accessibility in your own home is so important. What is an insignificant, everyday thing to an able-bodied person, like taking a shower for example, can be a huge challenge for someone else and I'm proud that our teams are helping people lead their lives more independently.’’